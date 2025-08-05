LPL Financial LLC Has $19.81 Million Position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Eastman Chemical worth $19,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.