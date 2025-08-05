LPL Financial LLC Has $19.92 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,120 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $19,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

FLDR opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.73 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

