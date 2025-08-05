LPL Financial LLC Has $20.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $20,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 455.1% during the first quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,358 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR stock opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $109.48.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.