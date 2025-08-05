LPL Financial LLC Has $21.49 Million Holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,438 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 114,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GQI opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.80. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $56.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66.

About Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.