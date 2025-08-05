LPL Financial LLC Has $21.96 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.78% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $21,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 476.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $266,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.50. The company has a market capitalization of $820.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

