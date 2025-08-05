LPL Financial LLC Has $22.31 Million Position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) by 2,187.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508,517 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF were worth $22,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Price Performance

WCMI stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $325.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth.

