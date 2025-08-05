LPL Financial LLC Has $22.54 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $22,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 365.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $293,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $261.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

