LPL Financial LLC Has $22.80 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,185 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $22,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.2% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

