LPL Financial LLC Has $22.80 Million Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114,727 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $22,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

URA opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

