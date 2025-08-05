LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.80% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $19,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 86.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,341,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 729.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 98,691 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0678 per share. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

