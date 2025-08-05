LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.72% of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $21,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 46,095 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $24.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

