LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $19,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $170.48 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.52%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

