LPL Financial LLC Purchases 143,042 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Hercules Capital worth $21,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,874,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,218,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hercules Capital by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,406,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,265,000 after buying an additional 946,700 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 62,610 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Hercules Capital by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 945,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,002,000 after buying an additional 488,172 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hercules Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 5,999 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,180.40. This represents a 100.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HTGC opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 51.46%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.