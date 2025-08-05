LPL Financial LLC Purchases 238,540 Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) by 1,215.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,540 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.08% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPLS. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 1,642.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $79.75.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3107 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

