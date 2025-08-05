LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $22,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,203,000 after purchasing an additional 57,917 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 542,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,919,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 468,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period.

BATS ESGV opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $112.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average of $103.84.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

