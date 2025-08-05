LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.12% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $22,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $185.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $136.84 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $488.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.19.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

