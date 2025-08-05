LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,648 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $19,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $535.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $156.55.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

