LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,791 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Gabelli Equity Trust worth $19,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 121,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 35.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 30,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

