LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $20,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 54,641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 70,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $97.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

