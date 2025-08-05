LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $21,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 15,630,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234,237 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,647.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,953,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,729,000 after buying an additional 1,841,246 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,702,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after buying an additional 452,303 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,216,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,747,000 after buying an additional 62,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,163,000 after buying an additional 165,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.8%

EWT stock opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.