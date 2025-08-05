LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,409 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $22,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.42.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6,659.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $82.87.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

