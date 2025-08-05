LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.20% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $19,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 954.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 1.6%
NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
