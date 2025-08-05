LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,707 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $22,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter valued at $3,854,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 53,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $193.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.