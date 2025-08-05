LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,759 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $22,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 702,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.89. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $111.55. The company has a market cap of $361.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

