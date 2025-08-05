LPL Financial LLC Sells 79,712 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,712 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $22,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,093.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

SCHR stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

