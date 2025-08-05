LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 4.7%

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3,502.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,576 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 137.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,169 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,721,000 after acquiring an additional 694,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.