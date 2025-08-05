Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Shares Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.83. 19,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 37,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96,681 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

