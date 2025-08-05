Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 389 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 242,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 28,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EME. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Hovde Group raised EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.33.

Shares of EME stock opened at $628.84 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $667.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

