Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 99,700 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 251.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 1,255.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $40,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,038.66. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVO stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.57. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.15 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.63%. Mission Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

