Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $103,356,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,096,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,672,000 after purchasing an additional 328,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,331,000 after purchasing an additional 291,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $21,104,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 879,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,748,000 after purchasing an additional 207,496 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPMC. Scotiabank lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,051 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $134,790.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,817,128.75. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $228,559.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,718 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,806.18. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $869,050 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.86. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $129.65.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

