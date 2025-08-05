Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 74.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,160 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 54,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Black Hills Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.69 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.