Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 307.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,452 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.33% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after acquiring an additional 193,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 182,624 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,799,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 468,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 155,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Panagiotis Apostolou sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 164,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,862.60. This trade represents a 13.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRTG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

HRTG stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $655.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.53. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage Insurance

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.