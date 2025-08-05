Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Carvana by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $51,091,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,527,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.65.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $360.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.97. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 93,376 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.16, for a total transaction of $36,805,084.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,915.84. The trade was a 93.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 80,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.91, for a total value of $31,912,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 197,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,917,163.12. The trade was a 28.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,767,202 shares of company stock worth $943,977,196. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

