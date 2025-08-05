Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.51 Million Stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 119.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1,542.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axis Capital Price Performance

Axis Capital stock opened at $94.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Axis Capital from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Axis Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

