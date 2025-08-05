Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.60 Million Holdings in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 120.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 681.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoundThinking

In other news, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $27,967.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,311.64. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,474 shares of company stock worth $53,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTI. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on SoundThinking from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

SoundThinking Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SSTI opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

SoundThinking Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

