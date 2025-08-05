Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $1.42 Million in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 338,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,657 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 664,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LINC opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $711.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Capmk raised Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, COO Chad D. Nyce sold 6,200 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $142,166.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 170,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,892.37. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,366.60. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,166 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

