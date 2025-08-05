Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 156,439 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 145.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,439 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 533,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 177,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 205,023 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 50,514 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of AVAH opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.24 million, a PE ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVAH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAH

Insider Buying and Selling at Aveanna Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,890,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,231,931.20. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,890,756 shares in the company, valued at $150,231,931.20. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,115,345 shares of company stock worth $37,838,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.