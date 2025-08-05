Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 557.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Kennametal worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kennametal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kennametal by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Kennametal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

