Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 798,438 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $125.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

