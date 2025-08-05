Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $69.56 on Monday. Masco has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.