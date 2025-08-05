MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $196.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTZ. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MasTec from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MasTec from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.76.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $177.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14. MasTec has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.83.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the sale, the director owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,051.98. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in MasTec by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

