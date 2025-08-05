Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Mercury General Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $71.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.77. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Institutional Trading of Mercury General

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 772.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth $141,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 745.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

