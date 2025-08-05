MGE Energy (MGEE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect MGE Energy to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.42 million. On average, analysts expect MGE Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.76.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGE Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 86,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 718.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in MGE Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.