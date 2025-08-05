Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $535.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,743 shares of company stock worth $24,921,913. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.86.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

