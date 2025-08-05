Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $19,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Moderna by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Moderna by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.83. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

