Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,779,000 after acquiring an additional 99,313 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MC

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.