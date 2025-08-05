Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $14.51 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

