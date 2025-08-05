National Bank Financial Predicts Reduced Earnings for Cameco

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$102.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.85.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at C$100.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.15. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$48.71 and a 1 year high of C$110.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.