National Vision (EYE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $469.21 million for the quarter. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.590-0.670 EPS.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Vision Stock Up 3.6%

EYE stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. National Vision has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on National Vision from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,375. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Vision stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of National Vision worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

