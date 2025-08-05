NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share and revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 397.45%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. On average, analysts expect NewAmsterdam Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NAMS opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of -0.02.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, COO Douglas F. Kling sold 100,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $1,929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,760. The trade was a 69.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James N. Topper bought 8,584 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $167,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,022,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,931,983.50. This represents a 0.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,364 shares of company stock worth $236,839 and have sold 198,612 shares worth $4,025,887. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,563 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.26% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAMS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

